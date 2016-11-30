Current world, British, European and Commonwealth title holders

WORLD CHAMPIONS

* denotes British fighter

Weight WBC WBA IBF WBO Heavy Wilder Joshua* Joshua* Joshua* Cruiser Usyk Dorticos Gassiev Usyk Light-heavy Stevenson Bivol Beterbiev Kovalev Super-middle Benavidez Groves* DeGale* Ramirez Middle Golovkin Golovkin vacant Saunders* Light-middle Charlo Castano Hurd Ali Welter Thurman Thurman Spence Jr. Crawford Light-welter vacant Relikh Garcia Hooker Light M Garcia Lomachenko Easter Jr. vacant Super-feather Berchelt Machado Ogawa Lomachenko Feather Russell Jr. Santa Cruz Warrington* Valdez Super-bantam Vargas Flores Iwasa Dogboe Bantam Nery Inoue Rodriguez Tete Super-fly Rungvisai Yafai* Ancajas Inoue Fly Higa vacant Nietes Kimura Light-fly Shiro Taguchi Taguchi Acosta Strawweight Moonsri Niyomtrong Kyoguchi Yamanaka

Note: Tony Bellew is the WBC 'emeritus' cruiserweight champion, an honorary position which means he can challenge the current title holder at any time if he chooses to come back from the heavyweight division.

DOMESTIC & CONTINENTAL CHAMPIONS