Boxing schedule and results 2014

JANUARY

3: Minneapolis, United States, Rances Barthelemy bt Argenis Mendez by second-round KO (IBF super-featherweight)

25: New York, United States, Mikey Garcia bt Juan Carlos Burgos by unanimous decision (WBO super-featherweight)

Washington DC, United States, Lamont Peterson bt Dierry Jean by unanimous decision (IBF light-welterweight)

Stuttgart, Germany, Marco Huck bt Firat Arslan by sixth-round stoppage (WBO cruiserweight), David Price bt Istvan Ruzsinszky by first-round KO (heavyweight)

FEBRUARY

1: Monte Carlo, Gennady Golovkin bt Osumanu Adama by seventh-round TKO (WBA super-middleweight)

Cardiff, Wales, Lee Selby bt Rendall Munroe by sixth-round stoppage (British featherweight), Gary Buckland bt Gavin Rees by split-decision, Anthony Joshua bt Dorian Darch by second-round KO

5: Haikou, China, Oswaldo Novoa bt Xiong Zhao Zhong by fifth-round stoppage (WBC strawweight)

8: Huixquilucan, Mexico, Adrian Hernandez bt Janiel Rivera by third round TKO (WBC super-flyweight)

15: London, England, Dereck Chisora bt Kevin Johnson by unanimous decision (European heavyweight), Tyson Fury bt Joey Abell by fourth-round KO, Thomas Stalker bt Dan Carr on points

22: Macau, China, Miguel Vazquez bt Denis Shafikov by unanimous decision (IBF lightweight)

Hull, England, Curtis Woodhouse bt Darren Hamilton by split-decision (British light-welterweight), Gavin McDonnell bt Leigh Wood by sixth-round stoppage (British super-bantamweight), Luke Campbell bt Scott Moises by eighth-round stoppage

London, England, Tony Conquest bt Daniel Ammann by unanimous decision (Commonwealth cruiserweight)

MARCH

1: Glasgow, Scotland, Terence Crawford bt Ricky Burns by unanimous decision (WBO lightweight)

Magdeburg, Germany, Arthur Abraham bt Robert Stieglitz by split decision (WBO super-middleweight)

San Antonio, United States, Orlando Salido bt Vasyl Lomachenko by split decision (WBO featherweight)

Bristol, England, James DeGale bt Gevorg Khatchikian by 11th-round stoppage

8: Las Vegas, United States, Las Vegas, Leo Santa Cruz bt Cristian Mijares by unanimous decision (WBC super-bantamweight)

Liverpool, England, Kevin Satchell bt Isaac Quaye by unanimous decision (Commonwealth flyweight)

15: Bayamon, Puerto Rico, Danny Garcia bt Mauricio Herrera by split decision (WBC/WBA light-welterweight)

Liverpool, England, Tony Bellew bt Valery Brudov by seventh-round stoppage, Kell Brook bt Alvaro Robles by eighth-round stoppage

21: Buenos Aires, Argentina, Juan Carlos Reveco bt Manuel Vides by second-round stoppage (WBA flyweight)

22: Monterrey, Mexico, Francisco Rodriguez bt Merlito Sabilo by 10th-round stoppage (WBO strawweight)

Panama City, Panama, Anselmo Moreno bt Javier Chacon by unanimous decision (WBA bantamweight)

Sheffield, England, Kid Galahad bt Sergio Prado by unanimous decision (European super-bantamweight)

26: Tokyo, Japan, Kohei Kono bt Denkaosen Kaovichit by eighth-round stoppage (WBA super-flyweight )

29: Newcastle, England, Stuart Hall bt Martin Ward by second-round technical draw (IBF bantamweight), Frankie Gavin bt Sacky Shikukutu by unanimous decision (Commonwealth welterweight), Jon Lewis Dickinson bt Neil Dawson by 10th-round stoppage (British cruiserweight)

Atlantic City, USA, Sergey Kovalev bt Cedric Agnew by seventh-round stoppage (WBO light-heavyweight)

APRIL

4: Belfast, Northern Ireland, Carl Frampton bt Hugo Cazares by second-round knock-out (WBC super-bantamweight eliminator)

5: Rostock, Germany, Juergen Brahmer bt Enzo Maccarinelli by fifth-round stoppage (WBA light-heavyweight)

6: Tokyo, Japan, Akira Yaegashi bt Odilon Zaleta by ninth-round knockout (WBC flyweight), Naoya Inoue bt Adrian Hernandez by sixth-round technical knockout (WBC light-flyweight)

12: Las Vegas, USA, Manny Pacquiao bt Timothy Bradley by unanimous decision (WBO welterweight), Jessie Vargas bt Khabib Allakhverdiev by unanimous decision (WBA light-welterweight)

19: Washington DC, United States, Bernard Hopkins bt Beibut Shumenov by split decision (IBF/WBA light-heavyweight), Shawn Porter bt Paulie Malignaggi by fourth-round stoppage (IBF welterweight), Peter Quillin bt Lukas Konecny by unanimous decision (WBO middleweight)

Manchester, England, Scott Quigg bt Tshifiwa Munyai by second-round stoppage (WBA super-bantamweight), Anthony Crolla bt John Murray by 10th-round stoppage

23: Osaka, Japan, Shinsuke Yamanaka bt Stephane Jamoye by TKO (WBC bantamweight), Kiko Martinez bt Hozumi Hasegawa by seventh-round stoppage (IBF super-bantamweight)

26: Oberhausen, Germany, Wladimir Klitschko bt Alex Leapai by fifth-round knock out (WBO/IBF/WBA heavyweight)

Carson, United States, Keith Thurman bt Julio Diaz by third-round TKO (WBA interim welterweight), Omar Figueroa bt Jerry Belmontes by split-decision (WBC lightweight)

Puerto Penasco, Mexico, Juan Francisco Estrada bt Richie Mepranum by 10th-round stoppage (WBA/WBO flyweight)

MAY

2: Jesus Cuellar bt Rico Ramos by unanimous decision (WBA interim featherweight)

3: Las Vegas, United States, Floyd Mayweather bt Marcos Maidana by majority decision (WBC/WBA welterweight), Amir Khan bt Luis Collazo by unanimous decision, Adrien Broner bt Carlos Molina by unanimous decision, Anthony Ogogo bt Jonel Tapia by third-round stoppage

Cebu City, Philippines, Johnreil Casimero bt Mauricio Fuentes by first-round KO (IBF light-flyweight)

7: Osaka, Japan, Amnat Ruenroeng bt Kazuto Ioka by split decision (IBF flyweight), Katsunari Takayama bt Shin Ono by unanimous decision (IBF strawweight)

10: Sheffield, England, Kid Galahad bt Fred Mundraby by fourth-round retirement (vacant Commonwealth super-bantamweight)

Liverpool, England, Derry Mathews bt Martin Gethin by split decision (British lightweight), Chris Eubank Jr bt Robert Swierzbinski by seventh-round stoppage, Tom Stalker bt Ryan Hardy on points

Los Angeles, USA, Bermane Stiverne bt Chris Arreola by sixth-round stoppage (vacant WBC heavyweight)

Pasay City, Philippines, Donnie Nietes bt Moises Fuentes by ninth-round stoppage (WBO light-flyweight)

17: Cardiff, Wales, Lee Selby bt Romulu Koasicha by unanimous decision (WBC featherweight eliminator), Nathan Cleverly bt Sean Corbin by second-round stoppage, Gavin Rees bt Gary Buckland by split-decision, Callum Smith bt Tobias Webb by second-round stoppage

Villa Maria, Argentina, Omar Narvaez bt Antonio Garcia by fifth-round stoppage (WBO super-featherweight)

21: First Direct Arena in Leeds, Kal Yafai bt Yaqub Kareem by third-round stoppage (Commonwealth super-flyweight), Josh Warrington bt Martin Lindsay by unanimous decision (Commonwealth featherweight), Gavin McDonnell bt Josh Wale by split decision (British super-bantamweight)

24: Montreal, Canada, Adonis Stevenson bt Andrzej Fonfara by unanimous decision (WBC light-heavyweight)

Acapulco, Mexico, Jhonny Gonzalez bt Clive Atwell by 10th-round stoppage (WBC featherweight)

Tuxtla Gutierrez, Mexico, David Sanchez bt Breilor Teran by unanimous decision (WBA super-featherweight)

30: Moscow, Russia, Eduard Troyanovsky bt Anton Bekish by total knock out (WBA lightweight)

31: London, England, Carl Froch bt George Groves by 8th-round knockout (IBF/WBA super-middleweight), James DeGale bt Brandon Gonzales by fourth-round stoppage (IBF super-middleweight eliminator), Jamie McDonnell bt Tabtimdaeng Na Rachawat by tenth-round knockout (WBA bantamweight), Anthony Joshua bt Matt Legg by first-round knockout

Macau, China, Nonito Donaire bt Simpiwe Vetyeka by fourth-round technical decision (WBA featherweight), Nicholas Walters bt Vic Darchinyan by fifth-round knockout (WBA featherweight), Evgeny Gradovich bt Alexander Miskirtchian by unanimous decision (IBF featherweight)

Krefeld, Germany, Sam Soliman bt Felix Sturm by unanimous decision (IBF middleweight)

Mexico City, Mexico, Carlos Cuadras bt Srisaket Sor Rungvisai by technical decision (WBC super-flyweight)

JUNE

7: New York, USA, Miguel Cotto bt Sergio Martinez by 10th-round TKO (WBC middleweight)

Newcastle, England, Paul Butler bt Stuart Hall by split-decision (IBF bantamweight)

14: New York, USA, Chris Algieri bt Ruslan Provodnikov by split decision (WBO light-welterweight), Demetrius Andrade bt Brian Rose by seventh-round stoppage (WBO light-middleweight)

21: Los Angeles, USA, Vasyl Lomachenko bt Gary Russell Jr by majority decision (vacant WBO featherweight)

Monte Carlo, Martin Murray bt Max Bursak by unanimous decision, Hekkie Budler bt Pigmy Muangchaiyaphum Kokietgym by eighth-round KO (WBO strawweight)

27: Glasgow, Dejan Zlaticanin bt Ricky Burns by split decision (WBC international lightweight), Willie Limond bt Curtis Woodhouse by majority decision (British/Commonwealth light-welterweight)

28: Omaha, USA, Terence Crawford bt Yuriorkis Gamboa by ninth-round KO (WBO lightweight)

JULY

6: Grozny, Russia, Ruslan Chagaev bt Fres Oquendo by majority decision (vacant WBA 'regular' heavyweight)

10: Miami, USA, Rances Barthelemy bt Argenis Mendez by unanimous decision (IBF super-featherweight)

12: Las Vegas, USA, Saul Alvarez bt Erislandy Lara by split decision (non-title light-middleweight), Tomoki Kameda bt Pungluang Sor Singyu by seventh-round KO (WBO bantamweight)

Liverpool, England: Nathan Cleverly bt Alejandro Emilio Valori by fourth-round KO, Tony Bellew bt Julio Cesar dos Santos by fifth-round KO, Callum Smith bt Vladine Biosse by unanimous decision (WBC international super-middleweight), Rocky Fielding bt Noe Gonzalez by fifth-round KO (WBC inter-continental super-middleweight), Anthony Joshua bt Matt Skelton by second-round KO, Anthony Ogogo bt Wayne Reed by fifth-round KO, Luke Campbell bt Craig Woodruff on points.

London, Richard Commey bt Gary Buckland by unanimous decision (vacant Commonwealth lightweight)

19: Macau, China, Guillermo Rigondeaux bt Sod Kokietgym by first-round KO (WBA/WBO super-bantamweight)

26: Manchester, England, Billy Joe Saunders bt Emanuel Blandamura by eighth-round KO (vacant European middleweight), Liam Smith bt Jason Welborn (British light-middleweight), Liam Walsh bt Kevin Hooper (Commonwealth super-featherweight), Chris Eubank Jr bt Ivan Jukic by first-round stoppage, Tom Stalker bt Ben Wager on points

New York, USA, Gennady Golovkin bt Daniel Geale by third-round KO (WBA middleweight)

AUGUST

1: Wolverhampton, England, Leonard Bundu bt Frankie Gavin by split decision (European welterweight)

2: Atlantic City, USA, Sergey Kovalev bt Blake Caparello by second-round KO (WBO light-heavyweight)

30: Halle, Germany, Marco Huck bt Mirko Larghetti by unanimous decision (WBO cruiserweight)

SEPTEMBER

6: Belfast, Northern Ireland, Carl Frampton bt Kiko Martinez by unanimous decision (IBF super-bantamweight)

Mexico City, Mexico, Juan Francisco Estrada bt Giovani Segura by 11th-round stoppage (WBO/WBA flyweight)

13: Las Vegas, USA, Floyd Mayweather bt Marcos Maidana by unanimous decision (WBC/WBA welterweight), Leo Santa Cruz bt Manuel Roman by second-round stoppage (WBC super-bantamweight), Mickey Bey bt Miguel Vazquez by split decision (IBF lightweight)

Manchester, England, Scott Quigg bt Stephane Jamoye by third-round stoppage (WBA super-bantamweight), Anthony Joshua bt Konstantin Airich by third-round stoppage (heavyweight)

19: Villa Maria, Argentina, Omar Narvaez by Felipe Orucuta (WBO super-flyweight) by majority decision

20: London, England, George Groves bt Christopher Rebrasse by unanimous decision (WBC super-middleweight eliminator/for Rebrasse's European title), Luke Campbell bt Krzysztof Szot by seventh-round stoppage, Kal Yafai bt Herald Molina by second-round KO

Sheffield, England, Kid Galahad bt Adeilson Dos Santos by unanimous decision

Los Mochis, Mexico, Carlos Cuadras v Sonny Boy Jaro by technical draw (WBC super-flyweight)

Ciudad Obregon, Mexico, Javier Mendoza by Ramon Garcia Hirales by unanimous decision (vacant IBF light-flyweight)

26: Mesquite, USA, Juan Carlos Payano bt Anselmo Moreno by unanimous technical decision (WBA 'super' bantamweight)

27: Kiel, Germany, Arthur Abraham bt Paul Smith by unanimous decision (WBO super-middleweight)

Moscow, Russia, Grigory Drozd bt Krzysztof Wlodarczyk by unanimous decision (WBC cruiserweight)

Denis Lebedev by Pawel Kolodziej by second-round KO (WBA cruiserweight)

OCTOBER

4: Mashantucket, USA, Rances Barthelemy bt Fernando Saucedo by unanimous decision (IBF super-featherweight)

Los Mochis, Mexico, Jhonny Gonzalez bt Jorge Arce by 11th-round stoppage (WBC featherweight)

Leeds, England, Josh Warrington bt Davide Dieli by fourth-round stoppage (vacant European), Ricky Burns bt Alexandre Lepelley on points, Dave Ryan bt Tyrone Nurse by unanimous decision (vacant Commonwealth light-welterweight)

8: Biloxi, USA, Jermain Taylor bt Sam Soliman by unanimous decision (IBF middleweight)

11: London, England, Lee Selby bt Joel Brunker by ninth-round stoppage (IBF featherweight eliminator), Anthony Joshua bt Denis Bakhtov by second-round stoppage.

Cancun, Mexico, Cornelius Bundrage bt Carlos Molina by unanimous decision Bundrage (IBF light-middleweight)

18: Carson, USA, Gennady Golovkin bt Marco Antonio Rubio by second-round knockout (WBA middleweight), Nicholas Walters bt Nonito Donaire by sixth-round stoppage (WBA featherweight)

25: Monte Carlo, Monaco, Randy Caballero bt Stuart Hall by unanimous decision (vacant IBF bantamweight); Martin Murray bt Domenico Spada by technical decision (WBC Silver middleweight); Hekkie Budler bt Xiong Zhao Zhong by unanimous decision (WBA strawweight)

Hull, England, Luke Campbell bt Daniel Brizuela by fifth-round stoppage (lightweight, non title)

Liverpool, England, Chris Eubank Jr bt Omar Siala by second-round stoppage (middleweight, non title); Paul Butler bt Ismael Garnica by points decision (super-flyweight, non-title), Kevin Satchell bt Valery Yanchy by majority decision (European flyweight)

NOVEMBER

1: Chicago, USA, Tomoki Kameda bt Alejandro Hernandez by split decision (WBO bantamweight)

6: Bangkok, Thailand, Wanheng Menayothin bt Osvaldo Novoa by ninth-round retirement (WBC strawweight)

8: Atlantic City, USA, Sergey Kovalev bt Bernard Hopkins by unanimous decision (WBA/IBF/WBO light-heavyweight)

15: Hamburg Germany, Wladimir Klitschko bt Kubrat Pulev by fifth-round knockout (IBF heavyweight)

Cebu City, Philippines, Donnie Nietes bt Carlos Velarde by eighth-round technical knockout (WBO light-flyweight)

Dublin, Ireland, Jorge Sebastien Heiland bt Matthew Macklin by 10th-round knockout (WBC 'international' middleweight); Kal Yafai bt Everth Briceno by unanimous decision (IBF inter-continental super-flyweight)

22: Macau, China, Manny Pacquiao bt Chris Algieri by unanimous decision (WBO welterweight), Vasyl Lomachenko bt Chonlatarn Piriyapinyo by unanimous decision (WBO featherweight), Jessie Vargas bt Antonio DeMarco by unanimous decision (WBA 'regular' light-welterweight)

Kanagawa, Japan, Takashi Miura bt Edgar Puerta by sixth-round TKO (WBC super-featherweight), Roman Gonzalez bt Rocky Fuentes by sixth-round TKO(WBC flyweight)

Liverpool, England, Tony Bellew bt Nathan Cleverly by split decision (world cruiserweight eliminator), Scott Quigg bt Hidenori Otake by unanimous decision (WBA super-bantamweight), Jamie McDonnell bt Javier Chacon by 10th-round stoppage (WBA bantamweight), Anthony Joshua bt Michael Sprott by first-round stoppage (final eliminator for British heavyweight), Callum Smith bt Nikola Sjekloca by unanimous decision (final eliminator for WBC super-middleweight), James DeGale bt Marco Antonio Periban by third-round stoppage, George Groves bt Denis Douglin by seventh-round knockout

29: Excel arena, London, Tyson Fury bt Dereck Chisora by 10th-round stoppage (British heavyweight), Billy Joe Saunders bt Chris Eubank Jr by split decision (European middleweight)

Omaha, USA, Terence Crawford bt Raymundo Beltran by unanimous decision (WBO lightweight), Evgeny Gradovich drew with Jayson Velez (IBF featherweight)

DECEMBER

6: Oldenburg, Germany Juergen Braehmer bt Pawel Glazewski by first-round stoppage (WBA 'regular' light-heavyweight)

13: Las Vegas, USA, Amir Khan bt Devon Alexander by unanimous decision, Andy Lee bt Matt Korobov by sixth-round stoppage (vacant WBO middleweight)

19: Quebec City, Canada, Adonis Stevenson bt Dmitry Sukhotsky by fifth-round KO (WBC light-heavyweight)

31: Tokyo, Japan, Takashi Uchiyama bt Israel Perez by ninth-round retirement (WBA super-featherweight), Kohei Kono drew with Norberto Jimenez on split decision (WBA super-flyweight), Alberto Rossel lost to Ryoichi Taguchi on unanimous points decision (WBA light-flyweight)