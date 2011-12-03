Brian Rose upsets Prince Arron to claim British title

  • From the section Boxing
Brian Rose (left) and Prince Arron
Rose (left) improves to 17 wins, one defeat and one draw

Brian Rose upset Prince Arron to capture the British light-middleweight title by split decision in Wigan.

The 26-year-old challenger, from Blackpool, was awarded the fight by two of the three judges after outboxing his more heralded but younger opponent.

Rose made a superb start to the fight, rocking his opponent in the third.

The 23-year-old Arron, making his first defence, rallied in the middle rounds but Rose did enough in the closing stages to earn the decision.

