Brian Rose upsets Prince Arron to claim British title

Rose (left) improves to 17 wins, one defeat and one draw

Brian Rose upset Prince Arron to capture the British light-middleweight title by split decision in Wigan.

The 26-year-old challenger, from Blackpool, was awarded the fight by two of the three judges after outboxing his more heralded but younger opponent.

Rose made a superb start to the fight, rocking his opponent in the third.

The 23-year-old Arron, making his first defence, rallied in the middle rounds but Rose did enough in the closing stages to earn the decision.