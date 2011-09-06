Cleverly defended his WBO light-heavyweight title in May

WBO light-heavyweight champion Nathan Cleverly has labelled opponent Tony Bellew "limited" ahead of their 15 October fight.

The pair almost came to blows in May during the promotion of their aborted world-title contest.

They met again on Tuesday and Cleverly said: "He is obviously dangerous - I suppose - but limited. He is a limited fighter and I will expose that."

Bellew responded by claiming the Welshman is "intimidated".

Cleverly, 24, continued: "I think the last press conference set up this fight but basically it is a fight I really want to get out of the way and then move on to bigger honours.

quote I can't stand the sight of his chops and I can't stand some of the clobber he wears

"Tony [Bellew] has always been six fights behind me. I am four years younger but I have always been six fights ahead, winning all my titles - Commonwealth, British, European and world title.

"He is behind me. He can't quite accept that but he has to. Come fight night he will accept it even more."

Cleverly will be defending his title for the second time, having been awarded the belt when former champion Juergen Braehmer withdrew from a mandatory defence in May.

Bellew stepped in at short notice as a late replacement, but the 28-year-old Liverpudlian failed to make the weight and was replaced by Aleksy Kuziemski, who Cleverly beat in four rounds.

But Bellow said: "It's my belt. I want to take it now but I have got to do things by procedure.

"Things were said at that press conference - you can call me all the names you want to call me - but once I was told I was going outside that was when things got a little bit heated.

"He has calmed down a lot from how he was, and I think that is because he is intimidated by me.

"While I can't stand the sight of his chops and I can't stand some of the clobber he wears, I don't let it get personal."

Promoter Frank Warren hopes the winner will go on to face legendary fighter Bernard Hopkins, who defends his WBC crown against Chad Dawson in Los Angeles on the same night.