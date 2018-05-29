'There's no fear in the squad' - Maguire's rise from fan to World CupFootball
I'll smash through everyone - Fury
Ex-world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is "more determined than ever" to prove he is better than Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.
Vasyl Lomachenko says he will return to the ring in 2018 but needs surgery on a shoulder injury sustained against Jorge Linares.
WBA super-middleweight champion George Groves will face Callum Smith in the World Boxing Super Series final after recovering from a dislocated shoulder.
Former world champion Manny Pacquiao gives his top five tips "for being successful in life".
Carl Frampton and his trainer Jamie Moore join Mike and Steve to reflect on Josh Warrington’s stunning upset win over Lee Selby at Elland Road.
McDonnell v Inoue review, Tue 29 May, 21:30 BST, BBC Radio 5 live
His athletic prowess has caught the eye in various sports, but European light-heavyweight champion Anthony Yarde has found his path.
David Haye became an "old man" in his heavyweight defeat by Tony Bellew and should never fight again, says BBC boxing analyst Steve Bunce.
Two-weight world champion Carl Frampton returned to his old school, Glengormley High, to inspire the students
Mike Costello and Steve Bunce analyse Saturday's big fight and ask whether a Deontay Wilder match-up is imminent for Anthony Joshua.
