Alistair White claimed the Gents Singles title in fine conditions in Ayr

Alistair White claimed the Bowls Scotland Gents Singles title with a dominant display against Alan Gray in Ayr.

Jedburgh's White commanded the affair from the off, winning 21-15 have been in front throughout.

Eaglesham's Gray found success in the Mixed Pairs earlier in the week alongside Christine Barradell, but could not produce a repeat performance.

In the Ladies Singles, teenager Emma Mitchell beat Commonwealth Games medallist Caroline Brown 21-17 in a pulsating final.

White started in devastating fashion in the Gents Singles final, with a three and four to get the game going. The full house was unfortunate for Gray, who tickled the jack with his last bowl to bring in a further two of White's shots.

Gray, who enjoyed bringing the mat up the green in his semi-final win, struggled to find find his feet with the weight of the green. Even when he first got a hold of the jack, he sent it right into the ditch.

The Jedburgh representative remained steady while his opponent wavered. A 13-1 lead displayed his dominance.

As the blistering sun was covered for moments by a passing cloud, there was a change in the air on the green, too. A loose end from White was capitalised on by Gray as he grabbed a full house to make the scoreboard read 13-6.

But, as the heat hit again, so did White, taking a 10-shot lead at 16-6.

Gray showed no signs of throwing in the towel, though. Risks had to be taken, and they were rewarded.

With a bowl each all-but-touching the jack, Gray showed no fear, forcing his final bowl into the mixer, springing the jack out a little and sitting for two. 18-9 on the board.

Dices continued to be rolled, the mat hauled up to within a yard of the marker. A composed three was picked, 19-12 it was. Less composed, was the next.

White lay Championship, before Gray coolly drew in number one with his last. The Jedburgh man clearly wanted the shot bowl clean out, but instead the connection was a little messy, with the jack spraying out into the open.

One down quickly turned into three down. 19-15 on the board… squeaky-bum time.

Not for long. A repeat scenario of the previous end developed, but White held onto the pair that was needed to take him over the line and seal the coveted crown.

Elsewhere, Hyndland were victorious in the Gents Pairs, as were Bainfield in the Ladies.

In the Triples, Abbeyview claimed the Gents title and Stonehouse the Ladies.

And there will be a party at Windygates Durievale Bowling Club tonight, with both Gents and Ladies winning their respective Fours finals.