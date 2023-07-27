Last updated on .From the section Bowls

Hundreds of bowlers from across the country have qualified for the 2023 National Championships

Bowls Scotland National Championships Venue: National Centre for Bowling, Ayr Dates: 23-29 July Coverage: Watch selected matches live on the BBC Sport Scotland website & app and on the BBC iPlayer on Friday and Saturday

The biggest week in the Scottish lawn bowls calendar is underway at Northfield in Ayr and BBC Sport website will be showing live coverage from the final two days of the Bowls Scotland National Championships.

One of the Gents Pairs quarter-final and a Ladies Singles semi-final will be live on Friday, 28 July, with the Gents Singles final on Saturday as the curtain closes on another action-packed seven days.

Games will be streamed on the BBC Sport Scotland website from 09:00-16:00 BST on Friday, and 14:00-16:00 on Saturday.

Finals have been staged throughout the week, with those braving the challenging conditions at times rewarded with a feast of talent.

Daniel Martin of Dunfermline North won the Gents Junior Singles and Rachel Pirie from Broughty picked up the Ladies Junior Singles.

John Boyd of Titwood won the Gents Over-55 Singles and Isobel Bulloch of Raploch scooped up the Ladies Over-55 Singles.

Marchmount sealed the Gents Over-55 Fours, while Glenmavis secured the Ladies Over-55 Fours title.

After defeating five-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Paul Foster MBE and his partner Margo Barr in the semi-final, the Eaglesham pair of Christine Barradell and Alan Gray lifted the Mixed Pairs trophy.

Robert Barr and Melanie Inness, who had success in Birmingham at the Commonwealth Games in the Para-Sport B2/B3 Mixed Pairs, followed up with victories in the Gents and Ladies B2/B3 Singles, respectively.

Kelty's Billy Allan triumphed in the Gents B6 Singles, while Strathmiglo's Michael Simpson did so in the Gents B7/8 Singles, for a second time.

Rosemary Lenton of Crighton Royal rounded off an incredible 12 months by defeating international teammate Pauline Wilson in the Ladies B6/7/8 Singles, following her gold at the Birmingham Games.