Paul Richardson returns to the Island Games 18 years after last representing Alderney

One of the oldest competitors at next month's Island Games in Guernsey says he cannot wait to take part.

Alderney bowler Paul Richardson, who is 75, will compete in the men's singles 18 years after he last represented the island at the 2005 Games in Shetland.

"I'm a little bit excited, it doesn't happen every year, so when it does happen it's a bit of a shock," he told BBC Channel Islands News.

"The last Island Games were very exciting," he added.

Richardson, who is a former bricklayer, is the old head in one of the largest-ever teams Alderney has sent to an Island Games.

It is just the third time bowls has been included at an Island Games - as well as Shetland in 2005 it was also held in Guernsey in 1987.

In 2005 Richardson and his partner Anthony Willis lost all three of their group games, while the Ridunians were also winless in the team event.

"There's a lot of competition," Richardson said as the mainly outdoor bowler made final preparations for the indoor tournament next month.

"I've said once or twice before, I won't mind just to win one game and then I'll carry on from there to see if I can win two.

"It'll be one of those things that you've just got to enjoy."