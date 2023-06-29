Last updated on .From the section Bowls

Ross Davis and Malcolm De Sousa celebrated winning the British Isles title

Jersey's Ross Davis and Malcolm De Sousa have won the pairs title British Isles Bowls Championship.

The duo beat Irish champions Kyle Blakely and Jack Moffett 18-9 in the final in Ayr.

It came after a tense 19-18 semi-final win over England's Lewis Baker and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nick Brett on Wednesday.

The islanders trailed by four shots with two ends to go, but levelled the scores before winning an extra end.

Jersey are guaranteed a second medal later on Thursday when their women's fours side of Fiona Archibald, Sara Douglas, Lorraine Plante and Suzanne Job face England in the final.