Last updated on .From the section Bowls

Darren Burnett won two Commonwealth Games gold medals

Darren Burnett has been hailed as "an all-time great in the sport of bowls" as the Scot retires from the outdoor game at international level.

In singles, the 47-year-old was World Indoor Bowls champion and, outdoors, won Commonwealth Games gold in 2014.

The Arbroath native has won a plethora of other singles, pairs, triples and fours titles.

But Burnett hopes to take up some "opportunities" he had been unable to while taking part in elite sport.

"I've had to turn down many invites and offers from all over the world, in particular Australia, so hopefully I can now look forward to new challenges and take up some of these," he said.

"I have been lucky to play alongside and share successes with some amazingly talented team-mates. To play with and against some of the best bowlers in the world while representing your country is a huge honour and something you should never take for granted."

Burnett made his international debut in 1998 and his major recent outdoor title came winning gold for Scotland at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the men's triples alongside Ronnie Duncan and Derek Oliver.

Bowls Scotland chief executive Alan McMillan described it as "an incredible international career".

"His achievements speak for themselves and put him right up there as an all-time great in the sport of bowls," he said.

"For someone who has had to balance work, bowls and family life, Darren has always committed himself to the high performance programme and has been a major part of any Scotland team in recent times."