Paul Foster and Alex 'Tattie' Marshall celebrate one of their Glasgow 2014 wins

Multi-Commonwealth champions Paul Foster, Alex Marshall and Derek Oliver have been selected in Scotland's team for the World Bowls Championships.

The event (29 August-10 September) takes places on Australia's Gold Coast, where the trio and Ronnie Duncan won gold in the men's fours in 2018.

Caroline Brown and Stacey McDougall, triples silver medallists in 2018, are also selected, as are Birmingham 2022 champions Rosemary Lenton and Pauline Wilson, who compete in the para women's B6-B8 pairs.

Birmingham gold medallists Melanie Inness and Robert Barr (visually impaired B2-B3 mixed pairs) and Garry Brown (men's B6-B8 pairs) also feature.

Scotland team

Women: Emma McIntyre (singles), Claire Anderson & McIntyre (pairs), Carla Banks, Caroline Brown & Stacey McDougall (triples), Anderson, Banks, Brown & Stacey McDougall (fours)

Men: Iain McLean (singles), Jason Banks & Iain McLean (pairs), Paul Foster, Alex Marshall & Derek Oliver (triples), Banks, Foster, Marshall & Oliver (fours)

Para women's B6-B8 pairs: Rosemary Lenton & Pauline Wilson

Para men's B6-B8 pairs: Danny Porter & Garry Brown

Visually impaired B2-B3 mixed pairs: Melanie Inness (director George Miller) & Robert Barr (director Sarah Jane Ewing)