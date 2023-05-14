Last updated on .From the section Bowls

Lucy Beere's silver medal for Guernsey last summer was the island's first medal at a Commonwealth Games since 1990

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Lucy Beere says she may not be able to compete at the World Championships this summer because of a lack of funding.

The 40-year-old, who won Guernsey's first Games medal in 28 years last summer, needs to raise around £5,000 to compete in Australia.

Her doubles partner Rose Ogier is also looking to raise a similar amount.

The pair have set up an online donation page and need to raise their funds by 31 May to meet the entry deadline.

"We felt quiet embarrassed asking our friends and family for money really, but we were persuaded to do it on the basis that we feel if we don't get the money we need, I for one am not going," Beere told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"I can't talk on behalf of Rose, but I definitely won't be able to go and if the money comes in, we will just contact those people to refund them."

Australia's Gold Coast will host the World Championships from 29 August to 10 September - three years and two postponements after it was first scheduled in May 2020 during the Covid pandemic.

Beere would also like to stay on in Australia and compete at the prestigious Champion of Champions tournament, but that would require even more funding.

Beere was awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours list for her achievement in Birmingham last summer, where she lost 21-17 to Australia's Ellen Ryan in the Commonwealth Games women's singles final.

It was Guernsey's first medal since since shooters Adrian Breton and Graham le Maitre won bronze in 1990.

"It's really quite alarming to me, I don't feel I can do anything more," she added.

"I've won world titles, I've won European medals, I've won a Commonwealth medal - the first in 28 years - and an MBE, what more's a girl got to do?

"I've been playing bowls for 29 years now and internationally for 26, and you do start to question whether it's still worth it.

"That's literally how I'm feeling at the moment - very dejected and not really knowing where I'm going with bowls really."