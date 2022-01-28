Last updated on .From the section Bowls

Devon's Louis Ridout (left), Jamie Chestney (second right) and Sam Tolchard (right) won fours bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast

Seven Devon players have been selected in England's 18-strong bowls squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Natalie Chestney, who won singles gold in 2010, will play in her fourth games at Birmingham alongside husband Jamie who won pairs silver in 2014.

Louis Ridout, Jamie Walker and Sam and Sophie Tolchard who, like Natalie Chestney play for Kings Bowls Club in Torquay, are also selected.

Plymouth's Alison Yearling will play in the visually impaired event.

The bowls events at Birmingham 2022 will take place at Victoria Park in Royal Leamington Spa from 29 July to 6 August.

England bowls squad:

Craig Bowler (Bridgmans BC, Bedfordshire), Nick Brett (Brampton BC, Huntingdonshire), Jamie Chestney (Culm Vale BC, Devon), Natalie Chestney (Kings BC, Devon), Sian Honnor (Appleyard BC, Kent), Amy Pharaoh (Cleethorpes BC, Lincolnshire), Gill Platt, (Wonersh BC, Surrey), Louis Ridout (Kings BC, Devon), Kieran Rollings (Kettering Lodge BC, Northamptonshire), Sam Tolchard (Kings BC, Devon), Sophie Tolchard (Kings BC, Devon), Chris Turnbull (Thornton Le Dale, Yorkshire), Jamie Walker (Kings BC, Devon), Michelle White (VCD BC, Kent), Mark Wherry (VI Director Stenalees BC, Cornwall), Sue Wherry (VI Director, St Austell BC, Cornwall), Jamie-Lea Winch (Kingscroft BC, Leicestershire), Alison Yearling (Plymouth Hoe Ladies, Devon)