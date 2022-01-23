Last updated on .From the section Bowls

Sixth seed Les Gillett had reached the final for the first time

England's Les Gillett realised his "dream" of winning the World Indoor Bowls title to deny Paul Foster a record-equalling sixth success.

Scotland's Foster, 48, criticised some in the Norfolk crowd for jeering his bowls after he let slip leads in the first set and tie-break.

Gillett, though, fulfilled a boyhood ambition just to reach his first final before triumphing 8-7 4-12 2-1.

"It is a great achievement," the 51-year-old told BBC Sport.

Gillett added: "I am proud of myself. I don't think either of us played our best, but it is a different beast in the final and I hung in again."

Foster was looking to win the title for the first time since 2017 and equal the six notched up by compatriot and doubles partner Alex Marshall. It would have added to the mixed pairs title he won earlier in the week with Guernsey's Alison Merrien.

Scoring three in the sixth end helped the Scot establish a 7-3 lead, but Gillett, who had defeated Marshall in the semi-finals, secured the first set with five successive singles.

Fifth seed Foster stayed in control of the second set from the moment he scored three at the second end and looked poised for a historic victory after winning the first end of the tie-break.

However, he failed to draw to the jack with the final ball of the second end - and sixth seed Gillett made his final ball tell in the decider.

A disappointed Foster said: "It's not sour grapes and I know most of the fans are wanting Les to win - he is a worthy champion. But when two guys are out here battling away and some people are jeering your bowls, it's not nice.

"I wasn't anywhere near my best and, to be honest, I let it slip away after being 7-3 up in the first. I didn't bring my A game today."

Defeat denied Scotland a trio of titles at Potters Resort in Hopton-on-Sea, with Stewart Anderson and Darren Burnett having won the men's pairs for a second time by defeating English defending champions Mark Dawes and Jamie Chestney.

Meanwhile, England's Katherine Rednall secured her fourth women's singles title by beating 2011 champion Merrien.