Alison Merrien won the World Indoor Bowls title in 2011 and made the final in 2019

Guernsey's Alison Merrien says she is disappointed to lose the final of the World Indoor Bowls Championship.

The 2011 champion was beaten 13-2, 14-2 by England's Katherine Rednall in her third appearance in a final.

"I needed to be on my A game to beat her and I'm not sure where I was, it wasn't working for me," Merrien said.

"I'm pleased to get this far, Katherine has played well the whole tournament and in the open singles as well," she added to BBC Sport.

"I knew I was up against it and I had to be on best form and it just wasn't to be."