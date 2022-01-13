World Indoor Bowls Championships 2022: BBC coverage times and channels
The World Indoor Bowls Championships are taking place in Hopton-on-Sea from 7-23 January and there's live coverage of the final week on BBC Two.
England's Mark Dawes hopes to retain the open singles title he won last year, while Scotland's Alex Marshall bids for a seventh title.
England's Nick Brett, winner in 2016, returns to Potters Resort after missing out last year because of a broken arm.
Wales' Laura Daniels will aim to defend her women's singles title.
You can follow this year's action on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app.
Coverage times
All times are listed in GMT and are subject to late changes.
Monday 17 January
Open singles first round
10:00-11:30 - Red Button
Open pairs final and open singles first round
13:00-17:15 - BBC Two
17:10-18:00 - BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC Sport website and app
Tuesday 18 January
Open singles second round
10:00-11:30 - Red Button
Mixed pairs final and open singles second round
13:00-17:15 - BBC Two
17:10-18:00 - BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC Sport website and app
Wednesday 19 January
Open singles second round
10:00-11:30 - Red Button
Open singles second round and women's singles semi-finals
13:00-17:15 - BBC Two
17:10-18:00 - BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC Sport website and app
Thursday 20 January
Open singles second round
10:00-11:30 - Red Button
Women's singles final and open singles second round
13:00-17:15 - BBC Two
17:10-18:00 - BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC Sport website and app
Friday 21 January
Open singles quarter-finals
10:00-11:30 - Red Button
13:00-17:15 - BBC Two
17:10-18:00 - BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC Sport website and app
Saturday 22 January
Open singles semi-finals
13:30-17:00 - BBC Two
Sunday 23 January
Open singles final
14:40-17:15 - BBC Two
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.