Stella Moore is currently barred from competing in women's competitions for her club

Bowls England say they are updating their "historical and outdated" guidance on transgender bowlers after a trans female was barred from competing.

Stella Moore, 67, who has lived for three years as a woman, is unable play for her Hampshire lawn bowls club.

The Portsmouth and District Women's Bowling Association say they have been following guidance published in 2014.

It required gender reassignment surgery three years before or for Stella to hold a gender recognition certificate.

Stella, from Hayling Island, is continuing to campaign to be allowed to play in women's competitions and for the guidelines to be changed after some of the tone and language upset her.

The Portsmouth and District Women's Bowling Association removed the historical document from their own website in October.

"I was distraught, I love bowls" she told BBC South Today.

"I get it that if it's boxing a guy can't suddenly go, 'I want to be a woman and fight other women', but this is bowls."

Stella is on hormone treatment to increase her female characteristics and reduce her strength, meaning she now has "the strength of a 30-year-old woman", which she says can be clinically proven by her GP and the gender clinic.

'I'm not a freak, I'm a human being'

Previous guidelines referred to "the transsexual gaining most sympathy by acting reasonably", they should "present themselves in an understated fashion" as few lady bowlers "vamp up" on the green and the opposition should be advised that the member should not "embarrass anyone" involved.

"It makes me feel awful, like a freak," Stella said. "I'm not a freak, I'm a human being."

Bowls England told BBC South Today those previous guidelines were "historical and outdated" and that it would absolutely not recognise or support the language used now.

"We are in the process of developing a new trans and gender-diverse policy," chief executive Jon Cockroft said.

"Whilst the physical demands of bowls are more modest than most sports, it is still a gender-affected sport.

"Our new policy is being designed to balance a desire for inclusivity, so everybody can feel welcome in bowls, with the importance of ensuring fair competition.

"More broadly, we anticipate more mixed and open competition in the future as people increasingly consume sport on a more casual basis.

"We are at the final stages of consultation on this complex matter and intend to have our new policy in place before the start of the season."

Bowls England have also been in touch with Stella directly as they continue to work on a way forward.

The debate on bowls updating its policy comes at a time when World Rugby has banned transgender women from competing at the highest levels of the women's game.

Elsewhere, World Athletics allow trans female athletes to compete at elite level if their testosterone is sufficiently reduced.

Stella Moore was speaking to BBC South Today's Anjana Gadgil.