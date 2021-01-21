Last updated on .From the section Bowls

Laura Daniels had beaten Carla Banks and Rebecca Willgress to reach the final

Wales' Laura Daniels has won the women's singles title for the second time at the World Indoor Bowls Championship.

Daniels beat three-time champion Katherine Rednall, who is seven-and-a-half months pregnant, in the final at Potters Leisure Resort in Great Yarmouth.

England's Rednall won the opening set 14-2 but Daniels responded to win the second 11-4.

Daniels took the tie-break set to seal the title.

"It's been a long time but every trophy is special whether you've won it before or whether it's your first time" Daniels told BBC Sport.

"Massive credit to Katherine. It was a great match and I had to dig in deep."