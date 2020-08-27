Last updated on .From the section Bowls

David Bryant and Tony Allcock won six world indoor pairs titles together between 1986 and 1992

David Bryant, the winner of multiple Commonwealth gold medals and world titles, has died aged 88.

The Englishman won six world singles titles - three outdoor and three indoor - while four of his five Commonwealth golds were in singles competition.

He also formed a formidable partnership with Tony Allcock, with whom he won six world indoor pairs titles.

David Tucker, chair of the Bowls England board, described Bryant as "an icon for many decades".

Tucker continued: external-link "His name was synonymous with our sport. He was well-respected by all who knew him.

"I was fortunate to compete against David on the green on many occasions, often coming on the wrong end of the scoreline, but a match against him was always a pleasure and includes many memories I will never forget."

Bryant was made an MBE and later a CBE for his services to lawn bowls.