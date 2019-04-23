Wales to host 2019 World Bowls Atlantic Championships

  • From the section Bowls
Terry Hopkins, Secretary Welsh Bowling Association, Ray Davies Treasurer Welsh Bowling Association, Beryl Holmes Welsh Women&rsquo;s Bowling Association, John Manfield Assistant Secretary Welsh Bowling Association and Alun Hodges, Event Manager of 2019 World Bowls Atlantic Championships.
Representatives of the Welsh Bowling Association and Welsh Women's Bowling Association ho will help host the World Bowls Atlantic Championships in May

Wales is to host the 2019 World Bowls Atlantic Championships in May.

Cyprus and South Africa have previously hosted the event, which will bring leading men and women from 20 nations to Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan.

The clubs hosting games are Penylan, Dinas Powys, Barry and Penarth (Windsor) from 10-23 May.

Welsh Bowling Association secretary Terry Hopkins hopes the event will help Wales "to put forward a bid for future World Bowls Championships".

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you