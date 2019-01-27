World Indoor Bowls: Stewart Anderson wins second title

Stewart Anderson also won the title in 2013

Stewart Anderson produced a superb performance to beat Simon Skelton in a thrilling tie-break and win the men's World Indoor Bowls Championship final.

Scotland's Anderson - who also won the title in 2013 - was the pre-match favourite and took the first set 11-5.

Englishman Skelton rallied to force the extra set by taking the second 8-6, but Anderson found a crucial last bowl.

Anderson told BBC Sport: "It was my day today, I had a bit of luck. My family were down and it's great."

Skelton, who would have gone into the world's top 16 with a win at Potters Leisure Resort, Hopton-on-Sea, said: "I was happy with the way I played, and the tie-break ends could have gone either way.

"I'm pleased to have pushed him all the way. Stewart has played well all week, I knew I would have to dig in."