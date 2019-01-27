World Indoor Bowls: Stewart Anderson wins second title

  • From the section Bowls
Stewart Anderson
Stewart Anderson also won the title in 2013

Stewart Anderson produced a superb performance to beat Simon Skelton in a thrilling tie-break and win the men's World Indoor Bowls Championship final.

Scotland's Anderson - who also won the title in 2013 - was the pre-match favourite and took the first set 11-5.

Englishman Skelton rallied to force the extra set by taking the second 8-6, but Anderson found a crucial last bowl.

Anderson told BBC Sport: "It was my day today, I had a bit of luck. My family were down and it's great."

Skelton, who would have gone into the world's top 16 with a win at Potters Leisure Resort, Hopton-on-Sea, said: "I was happy with the way I played, and the tie-break ends could have gone either way.

"I'm pleased to have pushed him all the way. Stewart has played well all week, I knew I would have to dig in."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you