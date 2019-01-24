World Indoor Bowls: Julie Forrest wins first ladies' singles title

Julie Forrest has previously won a mixed pairs silver

Scotland's Julie Forrest thought her legs were going to go from under her as she secured her first World Indoor Bowls title by beating Alison Merrien.

Forrest, 50, beat the 2011 champion from Guernsey 8-7 9-8 in a nail-biting final at Potter's in Norfolk.

She has won a record four International Indoor Bowls Council world singles titles, her latest in 2014.

"I am actually still shaking," Forrest told BBC Sport. "I thought my legs were going to collapse. I'm ecstatic."

Determined to add the open title to her collection, Forrest raced into a 7-3 lead before Merrien levelled with a four in the 10th end.

But the Scot, who defeated England's Katherine Rednall, the winner in the last two years, in the semi-finals, held her nerve to secure the set with a single.

Forrest dominated the early stage of the second set, moving into a 4-0 lead, but Merrien moved into the lead with a four at the sixth end.

The players were back tied at 8-8 going into the final end, but the Scot's last bowl secured the victory.

Meanwhile, there were mixed fortunes for the Scots in the men's singles second round.

Darren Burnett, the 2014 champion, beat Mervyn King, the 2006 title winner from England 11-4 7-7 to reach the quarter-finals.

However, six-time winner Alex Marshall lost to England's Nick Brett, won won in 2016, despite recovering from a 12-0 drubbing in the opening set.

The Scot won the second 9-4 and won the first end of the tie-break, but Brett took the next two ends to progress.

England's Greg Harlow, the 2010 champion, beat Scottish-born Andy Thomson, who represents England and won the title in 2012, 10-1 9-5.