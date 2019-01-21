World Indoor Bowls Championship: Alex Marshall & Paul Foster win men's pairs final
|World Indoor Bowls Championship
|Venue: Potters Resort, Norfolk Dates: 10-27 January
|Coverage: Watch on BBC Two, 21-27 January
Scotland's Alex Marshall and Paul Foster beat English opponents Greg Harlow and Nick Brett in the men's pairs final at the World Indoor Bowls Championship.
Commonwealth Games team-mates Marshall and Foster triumphed 8-6 13-13 at Potters Resort in Norfolk.
All four players remain in the men's singles competition.
And Brett has reached the final of the mixed pairs event with New Zealand's Helen Carman.
They will face English duo Robert Paxton and Ellen Falkner on Tuesday.