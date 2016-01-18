World Indoor Bowls: Darren Burnett and Stewart Anderson take title

Stewart Anderson and Darren Burnett won the pairs title

Darren Burnett and Stewart Anderson have romped to the men's pairs title at the World Indoor Bowls Championships.

The Scots defeated compatriots Ronnie Duncan and Colin Walker 10-7 10-6 in the final in Hopton-on-Sea.

Burnett told BBC Sport: "We are great friends but have never won it as a pair, so it is a dream come true."

The Commonwealth Games singles champion retains the chance of a trio of titles as he is into the mixed pairs final as well as the singles' second round.

"We had to dig deep as it was a really tight match and you can never relax against guys like Ronnie and Colin," he said.

After Burnett and Anderson, both former singles world champions, edged a first set that ebbed and flowed between the two pairs, they took control early in the second and never relaxed their grip.

Anderson insisted: "A big thank you to Colin and Ronnie - the score does not reflect the game.

Alex Marshall can still win two titles, but pairs partner Paul Foster is out of the singles

"Darren was superb in that game. The singles is obviously the pinnacle of the sport, but to win any world title is a great achievement."

Like Anderson, Burnett is through to the second round of the men's singles and is also in Tuesday's mixed pairs final along with England's Katherine Rednall.

They will face Scottish duo Alex Marshall and Julie Forrest.

Marshall, who won his sixth world singles title last year, and Forrest beat world number one Nicky Brett, of England, and Guernsey's Alison Merrien 9-3 7-6 in Sunday's semi-final.

Burnett, who is through to the second round of the singles, and Rednall beat former world singles champion Paul Foster and England's Rebecca Field 7-4 10-2.

The big shock of the men's singles so far was the defeat of four-time world singles champions Paul Foster after the Scot lost to English qualifier Matthew Orrey in the first round.