Bowls results

Sunday, 25 September, 2016

Scotland v Wales International Test Series, West Lothian Indoor Bowls Club, Livingston, Edinburgh, Scotland:



Session 1



Men's Fours



1) S Anderson, I McLean, N Speirs, P Foster MBE bt O Dando, D Harding, D Kingdon, J Breen 15-7



2) R Duncan, T Mann, C Walker, D Burnett bt R Owen, S Harris, R Weale, M Wyatt 12-11







Women's Singles



3) L Doig bt C Taylor 21-8



4) L Smith lost to S Nicholls 18-21







Women's Fours



5) C Walker, S McDougall, S Murray, C Johnstone bt L Daniels, J Sims, K Pearce,A Butten 17-9



6) R Craig, L Welsh, L Malloy, L Baillie bt Y White, C Davies, C Hewlings, E Woodcock 11-8







Session 2



Men's Singles



1) Burnett bt Kingdon 21-14



2) McLean bt Harding 21-18







Men's Triples



3) Anderson, Walker, Foster bt Dando, Breen, M Wyatt 11-6



4) Walker, Mann, Speirs lost to Owen, Harris, Weale 10-14







Women's Pairs



5) McDougall & Johnstone bt Daniels & Sims 17-8







Women's Fours



6) Welsh, Walker, Baillie, Murray bt White, Davies, Taylor, Pearce 13-8



7) Doig, Craig, Smith, Malloy bt S Nicholls, Hewlings, Thomas, Butten 17-8







Session 3



Men's Pairs



1) Foster & Speirs bt Harding & Wyatt 12-11







Men's Triples



2) Duncan, Mann, Walker bt Dando, Breen, Kingdon 25-3



3)Anderson, McLean, Burnett bt Owen, Harris, Weale 17-5







Women's Pairs



4) Doig & Johnstone bt White & Davies 27-3



5) Craig & Malloy bt Nicholls & Woodcock 24-5







Women's Triples



6) Welsh, Smith, Baillie bt Taylor, Pearce, Butten 14-8



7) Walker, McDougall, Murray lost to Daniels, Thomas, Sims 10-12







Session 4



Men's Fours



1)Duncan, McLean, Burnett, Speirs bt Dando, Harding, Kingdon, Breen 13-4



2) Anderson, Mann, Foster, Walker bt Owen, Harris, Weale, Wyatt 18-5







Women's Singles



3) Doig bt Sims 21-11



4) Smith lost to Daniels 11-21







Women's Fours



5) Walker, Welsh, Malloy, Johnstone bt Nicholls, Thomas, Pearce, Butten 12-9



6) Craig, McDougall, Murray, Baillie bt Nicholls, Thomas, Davies, Hewlings 31-3







Session 5



Men's Singles



1)Anderson lost to Kingdon 9-21



2) Foster bt Harding 21-18







Men's Triples



3) Mann, Walker, Speirs bt Dando, Breen, Wyatt 14-10



4) Duncan, McLean, Burnett bt Owen, Harris, Weale 13-8







Women's Pairs



5) Walker & Smith bt Daniels & Simms 14-10







Women's Fours



6) McDougall, Baillie, Murray, Johnstone bt Taylor, Woodcock, Pearce, Butten 14-11



7) Doig, Welsh, Craig, Malloy bt Nicholls, Thomas, Davies, Hewlings 31-3







Session 6



Men's Pairs



1)Duncan & Burnett bt Harding & Wyatt 16-7







Men's Triples



2) McLean, Walker, Foster lost to Owen, Harris, Weale 8-10



3) Anderson, Mann, Speirs lost to Dando, Breen, Kingdon 5-13







Women's Pairs



4) Craig & Smith bt Thomas & Hewlings 19-10



5) Welsh & Johnstone bt White & Davies 18-7







Women's Triples



6) Walker, McDougall, Malloy bt Taylor, Pearce, Butten 19-18



7) Doig, Baillie, Murray bt Daniels, Sims, Woodcoc 12-9







Finishing Result



Scotland Men bt Wales 28-8pts (*2 Pts per win - Played 18, Won 14, Lost 4)



Scotland Women bt Wales 38-6 pts (*2 Pts per win - Played 22, Won 19, Lost 3),



