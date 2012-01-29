Andy Thomson wins third World Bowls Championship

  • From the section Bowls
Andy Thomson
St Andrews-born Andy Thomson first lifted the title in 1994

Andy Thomson has won his third indoor World Bowls Championship singles title - 17 years after his second.

The 56-year-old Scots-born Londoner beat Wales' Jason Greenslade 2-0 (11-4 10-9) at Potters Leisure Resort.

England's captain and most-capped bowler, who last won in 1995, collected a giant glass trophy and £40,000 - the biggest prize in the sport.

Thomson, the world number 10, dedicated the win to his father, adding: "I can't believe I am world champion again."

The sales rep, who plays for Cyphers and Blackheath & Greenwich clubs, added: "I don't think I am old but I cannot believe what I have done; I'm so pleased and proud."

Greenslade, 15 years his junior, was seeded 13 for the event.

In a tournament of shocks on the blue rink, defending champion Paul Foster was knocked out by 18-year-old Ross Owen in the first round.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you