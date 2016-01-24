World Indoor Bowls Championships: BBC coverage and schedule
- From the section Bowls
The 2016 World Indoor Bowls Championships took place between 8-24 January at the Potters Resort in Norfolk.
BBC coverage
You will be able to watch matches on BBC TV, Red Button, the BBC Sport website, tablets, mobiles and sport app from 18 January.
All times GMT. Fixtures and event start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made. Also, coverage on BBC Red Button can be subject to late schedule changes.
Results
Schedule
Sunday, 24 January
TV coverage:
Highlights on Red Button from 07:30-09:25 and 11:25-12:25
Live on BBC Two - 14:00-17:15
14:00 - Men's singles final - Nick Brett v Robert Paxton