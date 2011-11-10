Bisson in line for Champion of Champions play-off place

Karina Bisson
Bisson has played at the last four Commonwealth Games for Jersey

Jersey's Karina Bisson is still in line to make the play-offs at the World Champion of Champions bowls.

But Bisson has slipped from the top of her group despite beating South African Cheryl Mostert 2-10, 10-2, 4-3 and Singapore's Shermeen Lim 14-4, 11-3.

New Zealand's world number one Jo Edwards is level on points with Bisson but leads the group with a better shot difference having played a game less.

Bisson faces Edwards in her final group match in Hong Kong on Friday.

The group winner qualifies for the semi-finals automatically while the second and third-placed bowlers face each other in a play-off for the second semi-final spot against their counterparts from the other group.

