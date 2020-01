Exeter's Robert Paxton will compete in next season's World Bowls Tour after a strong performance in the first round of qualifiers.

The 32-year-old was in fine form to beat Dale McCarthy 7-2 3-6 2-0 in the final of the Scottish Open Qualifier at Poole, in Dorset.

The win ensures Paxton a place in the 2011 Scottish International Open, held in Perth.

Paxton made it through to the semi-finals at the 2010 Scottish Open.