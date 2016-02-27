BodyPositive: Workout your week with former Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt

If you want to improve your flexibility, energy and give yourself a body positive boost everyday this week, you've definitely come to the right place!

We've teamed up with the lovely former Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt to give you an all round, body positive workout - which will only take up a few minutes of your day.

From learning the best way of stretching your body to trying out exciting battle moves and Kimberly's basic ballet workout, you'll be kept on your feet all week.

Kimberly will even give you her top tips on how to kick start your morning with a wake up routine, and a gentle cool down to help you sleep like a baby!

So let's get started...

Day 1: Stretch

Media playback is not supported on this device BodyPositive Kimberly Wyatt Stretch

Learn how to stretch the #bodypositive way with Kimberly's top tips to get your energy flowing and your adrenaline rushing!

Day 2: Ballet

Media playback is not supported on this device BodyPositive Kimberly Wyatt Ballet

Work your core, legs, ankles and feet with Kimberly's top ballet moves to make you feel #bodypositive all day!

Day 3: Battle

Media playback is not supported on this device Kimberly Wyatt's workout week: Battle

Style it out like a street dancer with Kimberly's battle move and don't forget your #bodypositive battle face!

Day 4: One Spot Workout

Media playback is not supported on this device Kimberly Wyatt's workout week: One Spot Workout

Kimberly's calisthenics workout will boost your energy and target bingo wings. This fun combination can be done on one spot too!

Day 5: Jump Off

Media playback is not supported on this device Kimberly Wyatt's workout week: Jump Off

Get your heart racing and core working with Kimberly's impressive jump move. It's a great way to feel #bodypositive!

Day 6: Wake Up

Media playback is not supported on this device Wake up your body with Kimberly's stretches, jumps and punches.

Wake up your body with Kimberly's stretches, jumps and punches. It's the best way to start your day in a #bodypositive way!

Day 7: Wind Down

Media playback is not supported on this device Relax at the end of the day with Kimberly's wind down routine.

Relax at the end of the day with Kimberly's wind down routine. Get your mind, body and soul ready for bed with stretches, rolls and breathing techniques.