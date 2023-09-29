Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Joshua Primo averaged 5.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 54 career appearances for the Spurs

Former San Antonio Spurs point guard Joshua Primo has been suspended for four games by the NBA over allegations that he exposed himself to women.

An NBA investigation concluded he engaged in "inappropriate behaviour" which was "detrimental to the league".

In a statement the NBA said it "did not find evidence that he engaged in any sexual or other misconduct apart from these brief exposures"

"Primo maintains that his conduct was not intentional," it added.

"Nevertheless, this behaviour does not conform to league standards and warrants discipline."

The 20-year-old has not played in the NBA since his Spurs contract was terminated in October 2022 following allegations that he exposed himself to the team's former sports psychologist on multiple occasions.

She then sued the Spurs and Primo, and the complaint was settled out of court.

Primo would serve the suspension should he sign with another NBA team in future.