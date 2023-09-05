Breanna Stewart breaks single season WNBA points record
Last updated on .From the section Basketball
New York Liberty power forward Breanna Stewart has broken the WNBA record for most points scored in a single season.
Stewart finished with 40 points on Tuesday as Liberty beat Dallas Wings 94-93, taking her overall tally to 885 points from 38 games.
Diana Taurasi held the previous record, scoring 860 points in 2006 in a 34-game regular season.
"It means a lot. Any time I'm in the same limelight as [Taurasi] it's a huge honour," Stewart said.
"I really appreciate everything I've been able to do, and wouldn't be able to do it without my team-mates."
Stewart will look to further extend her record in Liberty's two remaining regular season games - against Los Angeles Sparks in New York on Thursday and Washington Mystics on Sunday.
Liberty - who have won seven in a row - are second in the Western Conference and battling with Las Vegas Aces to reach the play-offs as top seed.
