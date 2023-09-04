Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Borisa Simanic has won three Serbian League titles with Crvena Zvezda

Serbia's Borisa Simanic has had surgery to remove a kidney after suffering an injury at the Basketball World Cup.

Simanic was hit in the stomach by South Sudan's Nuni Omot as Serbia won 115-83 in the Philippines on 30 August.

He had surgery on the day of the incident, but "due to complications" a second operation took place on Sunday.

Team doctor Dragan Radovanovic said: "[We] expect that after this operation, the post-operative course will go smoothly."

The 25-year-old power forward - who plays for Zaragoza - is being monitored at a hospital in Manila.

Officials saw no foul play when the incident took place at Smart Araneta Coliseum, in Quezon City, but Omot has issued an apology.

"As a sportsman, I first hand understand the severity of his situation and I am deeply sorry that this happened," Omot said.

"No player should have to go through that."

The 19th edition of the World Cup is being co-hosted by the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

Serbia face Lithuania in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.