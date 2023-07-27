Last updated on .From the section Basketball

LeBron James (left) with son Bryce, daughter Zhuri (front), wife Savannah and son Bronny (right)

LeBron James said his family was "together, safe and healthy", after son Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest.

The 18-year-old collapsed on court while practising with his University of Southern California (USC) basketball team in Los Angeles on Monday.

He was taken to hospital and later reported to be out of intensive care and stable.

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers," LA Lakers great James said.

"Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love," the four-time NBA champion added in a social media post on Thursday - the first public message from the family since confirming Monday's incident.

Earlier this week, Twitter owner Elon Musk was called "irresponsible" for a tweet implying, without evidence, that a Covid vaccination might be involved.

The eldest of three siblings, Bronny has a younger brother, Bryce Maximus, 16, and sister, Zhuri, eight.

He joined the USC after carving a reputation as one of the top prospects in US high school basketball, and his famous father has previously spoken of extending his career to be able to play in the NBA with his son.