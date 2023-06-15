Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Holly Winterburn starred for GB with 15 points

Great Britain came from 18 points down to stun co-hosts Slovenia 76-71 in their Women's EuroBasket 2023 opener.

Britain trailed 29-11 early in the second quarter before cutting the deficit to five points by half-time.

Holly Winterburn, who scored 15 points in total, hit back-to-back three-pointers to give GB their first lead towards the end of the third quarter.

Temi Fagbenle's side held off Slovenia in the final quarter to secure an impressive victory in Group C.

"A huge win," said Winterburn. "I know we went 18 down but every time they hit us we just got back up, we played the best we could.

"That's the GB way, we got knocked down, we got back up and found a way to win the game."

Kristine Anigwe finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds for GB, while captain Fagbenle and Sydney Wallace each scored 14 points.

Teja Oblak hit 25 points for Slovenia, who at 19th in the world are ranked one place about Great Britain.

GB's next game is against world number six side France on Friday.

There are 16 teams competing at EuroBasket in Slovenia and Israel from 15-25 June.

The four semi-finalists and the winner of a play-off competition between the losing quarter-finalists will secure places in the Fiba Olympic qualifying tournaments.

France will qualify directly for the 2024 Olympics as hosts.