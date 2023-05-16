Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Essex Rebels were formed in 2014 and joined the WBBL in 2018-19

Women's British Basketball League side Essex Rebels have named Ashley Cookson as their new head coach.

Cookson spent three years coaching and scouting with GB Basketball and most recently worked in Canada.

As well as his head coach role, he will also be Head of Performance Basketball at the University of Essex.

The Rebels, who attracted more than 1,500 spectators to a game against Leicester Riders in March, finished sixth in the WBBL table.

Cookson replaces Tom Sadler, who left the club in January to move overseas.

"The talent, infrastructure, and support here are unique in the WBBL and the University is really leading the way in developing the sport," the 33-year-old said.

"The team is in a great place and I'm looking to build on this and make an immediate impact."

He added: "I'm a big fan of the WBBL and I've been keen to break into this league for some time after following it whilst I was overseas.

"This is my opportunity to show what I can do, and I can't wait to get started."