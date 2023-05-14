Last updated on .From the section Basketball

London's Jordan Taylor was named men's most valuable player in their final

London Lions claimed a British Basketball League play-off final double by beating Leicester Riders in the men's and women's showdowns.

Jordan Taylor and Aaron Best joint top-scored for London, with 15 points each as the men's team prevailed 88-80.

Zach Jackson produced a game-high 20 points for the Riders.

The day started with the women's side winning 57-41 to complete their quadruple, having already won the league title, WBBL Cup and WBBL Trophy.

Ty Battle starred for London with eight points, 15 rebounds, two steals and two assists.

Katsiaryna Snytsina and Holly Winterburn crucially contributed 11 points each, while Taylor Murray sunk 10 for the Lions.

Fiona O'Dwyer led the Riders' attack with 10 points, which kept the East Midlands side in touch until a second-half surge from London decided the showdown.

Riders fight back but fall short

American point guard Taylor was named most valuable player in the men's decider after producing 15 points, seven assists and five rebounds against a Riders side that London found hard to shake off.

The Lions led by as many as 16 late in the third quarter, but hitting the first six points of the final period saw the Riders battle back into contention.

London, however, steadied with Taylor and Best hitting crucial shots to keep Riders out of touching distance.