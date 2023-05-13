Last updated on .From the section Basketball

The Phoenix Suns brought in Kevin Durant in February but injury limited him to only eight games

The Phoenix Suns have fired coach Monty Williams after losing in the NBA play-offs to the Denver Nuggets.

Williams, 51, was last season's NBA Coach of the Year but has been sacked following the 4-2 series loss.

"We are filled with gratitude for everything Monty has contributed to the Suns and to the Valley community," said Suns president of basketball operations James Jones.

His dismissal means five franchises are now looking for new head coaches.

The Milwaukee Bucks - who became the 2021 champions by beating Williams' Phoenix team - fired 2019 coach of the year Mike Budenholzer after their play-off series loss to the Miami Heat, despite finishing the regular season with the best record in the league.

Nick Nurse was sacked by the Toronto Raptors after five seasons - during which time he led them to the 2019 NBA championship.

The Houston Rockets did not renew Stephen Silas' contract at the end of the season while 2018 coach of the year Dwane Casey resigned as head coach of the Detroit Pistons.

Williams spent four seasons with the Suns, leading them to the play-offs in the past three seasons.