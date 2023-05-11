Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Jokic recorded his third-triple double of the series

Nikola Jokic scored 32 points as the Denver Nuggets thrashed the Phoenix Suns to win their Western Conference semi-final series in six games.

The Nuggets, who have never reached the NBA Finals, beat the Suns 125-100.

Jokic recorded 12 assists and 10 rebounds, while Jamal Murray scored 26 points for Denver.

The Nuggets will open the best-of-seven Western Conference final against either the Golden State Warriors or the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

In their Western Conference semi-final, the Lakers lead Golden State 3-2 with game six in Los Angeles at 03:00 BST on Saturday.

It is the first time the Nuggets have reached the Western Conference finals since 2020, where they lost to the Lakers.

In the Eastern Conference semi-finals, the Boston Celtics forced a series decider as they held off the Philadelphia 76ers 95-86.

The 76ers, who have not reached the conference finals since 2001, will travel to Boston for game seven on Sunday.

Jayson Tatum scored 16 of his 19 points for the Celtics in the final quarter as they held off a late 76ers comeback.

"I'm, humbly, one of the best basketball players in the world," Tatum told ESPN.

"All that mattered was we won this game.

"It's game seven, it doesn't get any better than that."