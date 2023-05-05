Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Devin Booker (right) made 20 of 25 field-goal attempts at the Footprint Center in Phoenix

Devin Booker scored 47 points to help the Phoenix Suns beat the Denver Nuggets 121-114 in game three of the NBA Western Conference semi-final.

Booker also made nine assists and six rebounds, while Kevin Durant scored 39 points as the Suns reduced the deficit to 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

The Boston Celtics won 114-102 at the Philadelphia 76ers to take a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semi.

Jayson Tatum scored 27 points and managed 10 rebounds for the Celtics.

Philadelphia's Joel Embiid, who was presented with the NBA most valuable player trophy before the game, scored 30 points and made 13 rebounds and four blocks.

The fourth game of the series also takes place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Sunday, while the Suns and Nuggets again meet at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on Monday.