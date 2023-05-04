Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Luka Doncic has played for the Dallas Mavericks since 2018

NBA star Luka Doncic says he will pay for the funerals of eight children and a security guard killed in a Belgrade school shooting on Wednesday.

Slovenian Donic, who has a Serbian father, will also pay for grief counselling for classmates and staff.

"I am heartbroken by the tragic school shooting in Serbia and the loss of lives, including those of innocent children," he said.

"I support and stand with you all during this difficult time."

Dallas Mavericks guard Donic added that he is "committed" to providing "both immediate and long-term" support to the victims of the tragedy through his charitable foundation.

Another six pupils and a teacher were injured in the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar primary school.

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting, along with his mother and father.

Meanwhile, a suspect has been arrested after a second shooting near a village 60km (37 miles) south of Belgrade on Thursday.

Eight people were killed and at least 14 injured in the attack.