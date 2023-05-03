Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Joel Embiid (centre) had not played since injuring his right knee in game three of the first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets

The Boston Celtics thrashed the Philadelphia 76ers 121-87 to level the Eastern Conference semi-final at 1-1.

Jaylen Brown scored 25 points and Malcolm Brogdon 23 from the bench, including six three-pointers, for the Celtics at TD Garden in Boston.

Sixers centre Joel Embiid, the 2022-23 NBA Most Valuable Player, returned from injury after two weeks out.

"We knew they were going to respond after the first game and we just weren't ready enough," said Embiid.

"They beat us to every loose ball. They played with more desperation than us. We didn't execute what we wanted to. We've got to be better."

Embiid scored 15 points and James Harden, who scored 45 in the Sixers' thrilling 119-115 win in game one on Tuesday, missed all six three-pointers and managed only 12 points.

Eight Celtics players contributed to their tally of 20 three-pointers, while the Sixers made six from 30 attempts.

The third game of the seven-game series takes place in Philadelphia on Friday.