Bristol Flyers beat Manchester Giants over two legs to progress to the BBL play-off semi-finals for only the second time

Bristol Flyers aim to take the "next step" in the club's progression by entering international competition for the first time next season.

The Flyers are one of 16 teams confirmed to play in the 2023-24 invitational European North Basketball League (ENBL).

Domestically the club has enjoyed a record-breaking season this year.

They face Leicester Riders in the British Basketball League semi-finals this weekend.

"It's an awesome, exciting opportunity to experience European competition," head coach Andreas Kapoulas told BBC Radio Bristol.

"This is the perfect competition at the right time. It will allow us to keep on developing while our venue is getting ready.

"It's the right place at the right time and certainly will help us to understand what it means playing European competition."

The ENBL was formed in 2021 for professional clubs across Europe, with Bristol Flyers the first British team to enter.

The 16 teams are split into two groups of eight, with the Flyers scheduled to play three games at home and four away, before a final four play-off is held.

Leicester Riders competed in the Basketball Champions League this season - Europe's elite competition - while London Lions competed in the Euro Cup - the first BBL club to do so since 2007.

"We just felt like it was the right time to make that next step and I think the ENBL also felt that we were going to be able to bring something positive, having a British club that is performing well in the BBL is something they wanted to have," Kapoulas said.

"It's inspiration for the next generation.

"The impact it will have in the next five to 10 years, it's not even coaching or playing in this league it's also the impact it will have and the long-lasting effect."

'Underdogs all season'

The Flyers are enjoying their best-ever season in the BBL since joining in 2014. They finished third in the Championship, their highest-ever position, with their 27 wins the most in the club's history.

They beat Manchester Giants 179-152 over two-legs to progress to the play-off semi-finals. They now take on Leicester across two legs looking for a place in the final at the O2 Arena for the first time.

"We're going in as the underdog but we've been the underdog all season long, so nothing changes there," Kapoulas added.

"I think it's going to be an exciting series, we have a lot of respect for them, they have a lot of experience and certainly we're really believing."