Stephen Curry had eight rebounds and six assists alongside his 50 points

Stephen Curry ensured reigning NBA champions Golden State Warriors avoided an early play-off exit with a masterclass in the series decider at the Sacramento Kings.

Curry hit a play-off career-high 50 points as his side won 120-100.

The Warriors will face LeBron James's LA Lakers in the Western Conference semi-finals.

Earlier, the Miami Heat beat the New York Knicks 108-101 to go 1-0 up in the Eastern Conference semis.

The Warriors were trounced 118-99 in game six on Friday but Curry, chasing a fifth NBA title in nine years, starred in the decider - finishing with the most points ever in a game seven - as his side progressed.

The Kings, who were making their first post-season appearance in 17 years, and had the benefit of a home crowd, led 58-56 at half-time with Domantas Sabonis scoring 16 points.

But the third quarter belonged to the Warriors, and once Curry scored five points in a row to put them 69-62 up with seven minutes and 50 seconds remaining they seized control and never relinquished it.

Curry was devastating with seven three-pointers in his tally but Kevon Looney (21 rebounds and 11 points), Andrew Wiggins (17 points) and Klay Thompson (16 points) also played their parts in the win.

The opening game between the Lakers and the Warriors will take place at 03:00 BST on Wednesday in San Francisco.

Heat concern after win

The Heat continued their good post-season form, making it five wins from six play-off games to follow up their surprise win over top seeds Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.

The influential Jimmy Butler led the eighth seeds with 25 points and 11 rebounds but rolled his ankle late in the game and, although he continued, will require treatment before game two at 00:30 on Wednesday.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra refused to speculate on whether Butler would be involved in that game.

"You just don't know with ankle sprains," he said. "I don't even know if we will know more by tomorrow. We'll just have to wait and see. It will be a waiting game."

New York led 32-21 after the first quarter and were 55-50 ahead at the break but the Heat took over in the third quarter led by Butler, along with Max Strus who landed two crucial three-pointers.

The Knicks were led by 26 points from RJ Barrett and 25 from Jalen Brunson but were without two-time All-Star forward Julius Randle, who was sidelined with a left ankle sprain.