Stephen Curry led the scoring for the Golden State Warriors with 29 points

The Sacramento Kings beat the Golden State Warriors 118-99 in San Francisco to take the defending NBA champions to a play-off series decider.

Malik Monk and De'Aaron Fox combined for 54 points as the Kings trounced the Warriors to level the series at 3-3.

The Kings - as third seeds - will have home advantage in Sunday's final game.

LeBron James' LA Lakers await the winners in the Western Conference semi-finals after completing a 4-2 series win against the Memphis Grizzlies.

D'Angelo Russell secured 31 points as the Lakers triumphed 125-85.

Santi Aldama top-scored for the Grizzlies with 16 points but the second seeds never looked like forcing a deciding seventh game after going into half-time trailing by 17 points.

The Warriors went into their match against the Kings, which was shown live on the BBC, as heavy favourites after winning their fourth NBA title in eight years last season.

Stephen Curry, last season's NBA Finals MVP, led the scoring for the Warriors with 29 points, but they were always trailing against an inspired Kings side that are now on the verge of a first play-off series win in 19 years.

Monk scored 28 points to lead the Kings' charge, with Fox adding 26 points and a game-high 11 assists to complete a double-double.

The sixth-seeded Warriors will take heart from their victory at the Kings in game five as they head into a deciding seventh game of a play-off series for the first time since winning the 2018 Western finals en route to the NBA championship title.

