Giannis Antetokounmpo (left) scored 38 points as the Bucks lost game five of their first-round series against the Miami Heat on Wednesday

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has said "there's no failure in sports" after his team's early exit from the NBA play-offs.

After being NBA champions in 2021, the Bucks were knocked out of last season's Conference semi-finals and then this season's first round, despite being top seed in the Eastern Conference.

After the Bucks' exit, Antetokounmpo was asked if this season was a failure.

"There's good days and bad days," said NBA's two-time Most Valuable Player.

"Some days you're able to be successful, some days you're not. Some days it's your turn, some days it's not your turn.

"That's what sport's about. You don't always win, and this year somebody else is going to win. We'll come back next year and try to be better."

In football some fans and pundits have accused Arsenal of 'choking' external-link during the Premier League title race as they have surrendered their advantage to Manchester City.

However, Antetokounmpo, who is in contention for a third MVP award this season, referenced Michael Jordan, a five-time MVP between 1988 and 1998, when making his point.

"Every year you work towards a goal," said the Greek power forward, 28. "There are always steps to success.

"Michael Jordan played for 15 years, he won six championships, so the other nine years he was a failure?"