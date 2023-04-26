Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Miami's Jimmy Butler scored a last-ditch basket to send the game to overtime and finished with 42 points

The Miami Heat will face the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semi-finals after both teams progressed from the first round of the play-offs.

The Heat clinched a 128-126 overtime win in game five to knock out the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

The Knicks eliminated the Cleveland Cavaliers with victory on Wednesday.

The Golden State Warriors are one win from the West semi-finals while the Memphis Grizzlies stayed alive in their series with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Miami's Jimmy Butler, who had a record 56-point haul in game four, forced overtime by scoring with less than a second remaining in game five and finished with 42 points.

The eighth-seeded Heat overcame a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter while two-time Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points for the Bucks.

Jalen Brunson scored 23 points as the fifth-seeded Knicks beat the Cavaliers 106-95 to make it through the opening round of the play-offs for the first time since 2013.

Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 28 points for Cleveland, who were held to fewer than 100 points for the fourth time in the series.

The Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns have already sealed their spots in the Western Conference semi-finals and Golden State are on the brink of joining them after the defending champions won 123-116 at the Sacramento Kings.

Stephen Curry scored 31 points and dished out eight assists as the Warriors became the first team to win a road game in the best-of-seven series, taking a 3-2 lead.

Desmond Bane recorded 33 points, 10 rebounds and five assists as second-seeded Memphis won 116-99 at home to the Lakers.

Ja Morant added 31 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as the Grizzlies cut the Lakers' lead to 3-2.

Anthony Davis scored 31 points and grabbed 19 rebounds for the seventh-seeded Lakers, who can clinch the series in Los Angeles on Friday.