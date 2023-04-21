Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Nikola Jokic is a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player

A Nikola Jokic triple-double helped the Denver Nuggets to a 120-111 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves and one game from the conference semi-finals.

The Western Conference top seeds now have a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven play-off series.

In the Eastern Conference, Trae Young's 32 points helped the Atlanta Hawks beat the Boston Celtics 130-122.

And the New York Knicks took a 2-1 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 99-79 victory.

Jokic, the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player, scored 20 points with 11 rebounds and 12 assists to put the Nuggets on the brink of progressing, and was one of six players to score double figures.

No team has ever overturned a 3-0 deficit to win a best-of-seven series, but the Timberwolves must win on Sunday to have any chance.

"We know they're going to go even more aggressive in two days," Jokic said. "So we just need to keep our composure and we know what to expect."

The Hawks avoided going 3-0 down thanks to their victory against the Celtics. They could level the series in game four on Sunday.

The Celtics' Jayson Tatum scored 29 points and had a chance to level the scores with 58 seconds left but missed his three-point effort.

"I've got to play better; this one tonight is on me," he said.

The Knicks made it a night to remember with their dominant win over the Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden, in what was the first play-off contest to be held there for two years.

But it was a night to forget for the Cavs, who became the first side to score fewer then 80 points in the NBA this season, and Darius Garland in particular.

He missed 17 of his 21 shot attempts and then injured an ankle after stepping on a courtside photographer's foot.