Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden was unhappy with the decision to have him ejected

There were two ejections and controversy about a Joel Embiid kick as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Brooklyn Nets 102-97 for a 3-0 lead in their Eastern Conference play-off.

Embiid appeared to kick Brooklyn's Nic Claxton in the groin area early in the first quarter but stayed on.

However, the 76ers had James Harden ejected for striking Royce O'Neale in the groin area in the third quarter.

Claxton was ejected early in the fourth for a second technical foul.

"First time I've been ejected," said Harden, who scored 21 points in the match.

"I'm not labelled as a dirty player, and I didn't hit him in a private area.

"Somebody is draped on you like that defensively, that's a natural basketball reaction.

"I didn't hit him hard enough for him to fall down like that. But for a flagrant two, it's unacceptable.

"This is a play-off game. We've seen around the league, things are much worse than what that play was.

"Honestly, I didn't think it was a foul on me. But that's unacceptable. It can't happen."

Referee crew chief Tony Brothers said: "Based on the point of contact directly to the groin, it rose to the level of excessive and ejection."

The victory puts the Sixers within one game of securing victory in the first-round, best-of-seven play-off meeting and the teams next play on Saturday.

Embiid escaped being ejected after tangling with Claxton in a decision which frustrated Nets coach Jacque Vaughn.

"For a guy to intentionally kick someone in an area that none of us want to be kicked at or toward, and for him to continue to play - I've never seen that before," Vaughn said.

Tyrese Maxey scored 10 of his 25 points for the Sixers in the fourth quarter, with his three-pointer with 44.7 seconds left giving his side a 99-96 lead.

Spencer Dinwiddie pulled a point back with a free throw before Embiid, who scored 14 points and managed 10 rebounds, produced a crucial block to his shot with eight seconds remaining as the Sixers held on for the win.

Devin Booker scored 45 points in a performance which also included seven rebounds and three steals as he helped the Phoenix Suns to a 129-124 victory against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Kevin Durant added 28 points for the Suns, who went 2-1 up in their Western Conference first-round play-off series.

The Golden State Warriors reduced their deficit to 2-1 in their play-off against Sacramento Kings with a 114-97 victory.

Stephen Curry was the top scorer in the game with 36 points for the Warriors, who were without Draymond Green after he was given a one-match suspension for stamping on the Kings' Domantas Sabonis.