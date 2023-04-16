Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is targeting a fifth NBA title

The Los Angeles Lakers upset second seeds the Memphis Grizzlies with a 128-112 win in their Western Conference play-offs first-round opener.

Rui Hachimura scored 29 points off the bench for the visiting Lakers, who are seeded seventh.

Team-mate Austin Reaves hit 23 points, while Lakers stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James combined for 43 points.

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant left the game with just under six minutes left in the final quarter with a hand injury.

All-Star Morant appeared to fall heavily on his right hand after colliding with Davis in mid-air while attempting a dunk.

Despite Morant's absence, the hosts went on an 11-5 run to cut the deficit down to one point.

But the Lakers responded with a 15-0 run to finish the game and assume home-court advantage in the best-of-seven series.

Hachimura made 11 of his 14 shots, including five of six from three-point range, to spark the Lakers, who reached the play-offs after winning the play-in game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Game two of the series is also in Memphis on Wednesday.